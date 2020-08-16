Businesspeople - Aug. 16, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Cornerstone hire

Laura (Krous) Kelley has joined Cornerstone Bank as a private banker and will work closely with clients in Bismarck, Dickinson, Watford City, New Town, Parshall, Plaza and Makoti.

Kelley has more than 23 years of experience in the financial industry.

First International promotion

Jason Johnson has been named the First International Bank & Trust chief financial officer.

Johnson has served as controller for First International Bank & Trust since 2018. He brings 17 years of experience to his new role and holds a bachelor's degree in accountancy.

ND Farmer's Union names professionals

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of June.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top five producer of new health insurance sales, new life insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.