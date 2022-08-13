Businesspeople - Aug. 13, 2022

Kraft rehired, Deics added

Bernie Kraft, licensed registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, has rejoined the Mid Dakota Clinic Diabetes & Nutrition Center.

Kraft received her bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition, corporate and community fitness at North Dakota State University in Fargo and her diabetes training at International Diabetes Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was with Mid Dakota Clinic from 1998-2001 and from 2004-2021. She specializes in diabetes management, glucose sensors and insulin pump therapy.

Cathy Deics, licensed dietitian and certified diabetes educator, has joined the Mid Dakota Clinic Diabetes & Nutrition Center.

Deics received her bachelor’s degree in exercise science and dietetics from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and a post-baccalaureate in pre-medicine from Doane University in Crete, Nebraska. She specializes in diabetes management and weight management.

Bismarck Air Medical adds nurse

Evan Krech has joined Bismarck Air Medical full-time as a flight nurse. Krech had been a part-time flight nurse with Bismarck Air Medical since 2020.

Krech graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from South Dakota State University. He has spent the last 10 years in nursing; with most of his experience in emergency medicine and critical care. Krech is certified in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, neonatal resuscitation and trauma nursing.

Interstate Engineering hire

Miranda Clarys has been hired as a survey technician by Interstate Engineering in Mandan. Clarys previously served as an intern with the firm and holds an associate of applied science degree in engineering technology from Bismarck State College.

Provider joins Sanford Health

Scot Mickelson, DO, family medicine provider, has joined Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Dr. Mickelson is a Bismarck native and has been serving the Bismarck-Mandan area for nine years. He graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri, and completed his residency in family medicine at the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine in Bismarck. He is board certified with the American Board of Family Medicine and specializes in providing preventive care, diagnosing and managing chronic conditions, osteopathic manipulative therapy and treating musculoskeletal injuries.

Supreme Court clerks named

The North Dakota Supreme Court announced appointments to one-year clerkships that began Aug. 1. They are:

Austin Artz, Minot, received a Bachelor of Arts in history with a minor in German from the University of North Dakota and his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska School of Law.

Krista Christopherson, Mandan, received a Bachelor of Business Administration in business economics from UND and her Juris Doctor from UND School of Law.

Samantha Schmidt, Fargo, received a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and her Juris Doctor from UND School of Law.

Rainey Selvig, Bismarck, received a Bachelor of Science in business management from North Dakota State University and her Juris Doctor from UND School of Law.

Claire Thompson, Grand Forks, received a Bachelor of Arts in communications studies from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and her Juris Doctor from UND School of Law.

Floral designer earns certification

Tammy Krein, of Ken’s Flower Shop in Bismarck, has earned the Certified Floral Designer designation from the American Institute of Flora Designers.

She is one of three AIFD certified florists in North Dakota. In addition to the designation, Krein will be inducted as an accredited member of AIFD in 2023.

Bender recognized

Lawrence Bender, attorney with Fredrikson & Byron in Bismarck, has been named a 2022 Great Plains Super Lawyer for energy and resources.

Sergeants attend training

Sgts. Allyson Middlestead, Danny Lemieux and Elliot Carvell of the Burleigh County Sheriffs Department have graduated from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command held in Dickinson on July 29.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of June.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was a top producer of auto insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance sales and health insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top producer of auto insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.