Businesspeople - April 9, 2022

ND Stockmen’s Association hires

Joan Zimmerman, Bismarck, has been hired as the North Dakota Stockmen's Association brand recorder. Zimmerman previously worked as an administrative assistant in the Burleigh County Auditor’s/Treasurer’s Office and as the city auditor for the city of Washburn.

Corby Ward, Bismarck, has been hired as the NDSA’s chief brand inspector. Ward will be training for his new role with longtime employee and current Chief Brand Inspector Blaine Northrop. He will fully assume the chief responsibilities when Northrop retires July 1. Ward has been a part of the NDSA’s brand inspection team, working as a market inspector at Kist Livestock Auction in Mandan since 2019. Before assuming work with the NDSA, he managed an Oshoto, Wyoming, ranch and was the cow boss for a Chinook, Montana, ranch.

Fuchs earns certification

Brad Fuchs, a railroad safety inspector with the North Dakota Public Service Commission, has completed all federal training requirements.

Fuchs joined the PSC in April 2021 and brings over 20 years of experience in track construction, track maintenance and roadway worker protection. During his training process, Fuchs trained with 11 different Federal Railroad Administration track inspectors across seven states, completed two weeks of immersive FRA classroom training and completed 262 field training tasks.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0