Adviser earns designation

Travis Dahl, a financial adviser with Legacy Financial Partners in Bismarck, has earned the Behavioral Financial Adviser professional designation from Kaplan University and think2perform.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of February.

Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of health insurance and supplemental insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was a top producer of auto insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was the top producer of life insurance and annuity sales and a top producer of health insurance sales.

Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales and annuity sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance and life insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top producer of auto insurance sales.

Clark Twardoski, Bismarck, was the top producer of FUIC commercial insurance sales.