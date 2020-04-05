Businesspeople - April 5, 2020

KLJ hires one
Brian Sevart has been hired as an audio and visual specialist by KLJ Engineering in the Bismarck office.
Sevart earned an associate's in commercial and graphic art from Bismarck State College and has over 20 years of experience in graphic design, photography and videography.
Two join Mid Dakota
Dr. Karin Willis has joined Mid Dakota Clinic in long term care, providing services to patients in area nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Willis earned her medical degree in family medicine and completed a fellowship in geriatric medicine at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks. Willis is medical director for St. Gabriel’s Community and CHI St. Alexius Health Transitional Care Unit. She also serves as alternate medical director for CHI St. Alexius Health Hospice.
Jenny Brown has joined the Mid Dakota Clinic Center for Women.
Brown earned her master of physician assistant studies from the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She provides obstetric and gynecologic care for women of all ages.
Starion banker recognized
Kassy Landis, Starion Bank mortgage banking supervisor, has been named to the Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in America list for the third time.
Landis, a mortgage banking officer since 2012, joined Starion in 2006 as a teller, advanced to business banking representative in 2007, and became a mortgage underwriter in 2008. Landis earned an associate's degree from Bismarck State College and a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson State University, both in business administration. She is currently the president of Bismarck Dollars for Scholars board of directors and is involved as an affiliate member of the Bismarck-Mandan Homebuilders Association and Bismarck Mandan Board of Realtors.
