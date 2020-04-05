Businesspeople - April 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KLJ hires one

Brian Sevart has been hired as an audio and visual specialist by KLJ Engineering in the Bismarck office.

Sevart earned an associate's in commercial and graphic art from Bismarck State College and has over 20 years of experience in graphic design, photography and videography.

Two join Mid Dakota

Dr. Karin Willis has joined Mid Dakota Clinic in long term care, providing services to patients in area nursing homes and assisted living centers.

Willis earned her medical degree in family medicine and completed a fellowship in geriatric medicine at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks. Willis is medical director for St. Gabriel’s Community and CHI St. Alexius Health Transitional Care Unit. She also serves as alternate medical director for CHI St. Alexius Health Hospice.

Jenny Brown has joined the Mid Dakota Clinic Center for Women.

Brown earned her master of physician assistant studies from the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She provides obstetric and gynecologic care for women of all ages.

Starion banker recognized