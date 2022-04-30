Businesspeople - April 30, 2022

Wamsley joins CHI St. Alexius Health

Kathy Wamsley has joined CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck Foundation.

She previously served as the team lead for marketing and the meat department at Sam’s Club. Wamsley brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, management, and fundraising and earned her bachelor’s degree in management from Dickinson State University.

Baesler, Miller receive honors

Kirsten Baesler and Scott Miller have been recognized with the Adrian R. Dunn Friend of Education award and honored as Friend of Public Employees by North Dakota United.

Baesler is North Dakota's superintendent of public instruction and Miller is the executive director of the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System.

Advisers qualify

Joel Bird, David Schlafman and Jason Kirchmeier, private wealth advisers with Legacy Financial Partners in Bismarck, have been named to the 2022 Chairman’s Advisory Council.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com.

