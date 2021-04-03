Businesspeople - April 3, 2021

Tabby Rabenberg will leave her principal position at Horizon Middle School to take on a principal position in the district's elementary division. Her exact assignment is yet to be determined due to changes in elementary leadership with the building of two new elementary schools.

Rabenberg and Oban will finish out the school year at their respective buildings prior to moving to their new roles.

Getzlaff appointed

Sarah Getzlaff, chief executive officer of Security First Bank of North Dakota, has been named to serve a second term as chair of the Independent Community Bankers of America Housing Finance Committee.

Financial adviser accredited

Sarah Rooney has achieved the professional designation of certified divorce financial analyst through the institute for divorce financial analysts. Rooney is a financial adviser with Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Bismarck.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

