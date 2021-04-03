Businesspeople - April 3, 2021

Kautzman joins Mid Dakota
April Kautzman, women’s health nurse practitioner and certified nurse midwife, has joined the Mid Dakota Clinic Center for Women.
She earned a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Cincinnati, a post-graduate certificate in nurse midwifery from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Kentucky, and is a certified lactation counselor. Kautzman has special interests in well-woman care and health promotion, low-risk obstetrical care, labor support and breastfeeding.
Prairie Engineering promotions, transfers
Blake Wagner has been promoted to Mechanical Department head at Prairie Engineering in Bismarck. Wagner has been a mechanical engineer with Prairie Engineering for eight years and has been in the Bismarck office for the past three years.
Lucas Niess, a mechanical engineer with Prairie Engineering, has transferred to the Bismarck office. Niess is originally from Minot, graduated in mechanical engineering at North Dakota State University and has been an engineer with Prairie Engineering for over 10 years.
Bismarck Public Schools administrative shifts
Shawn Oban, principal at Myhre Elementary School in Bismarck, is transferring to become principal of Horizon Middle School.
Tabby Rabenberg will leave her principal position at Horizon Middle School to take on a principal position in the district's elementary division. Her exact assignment is yet to be determined due to changes in elementary leadership with the building of two new elementary schools.
Rabenberg and Oban will finish out the school year at their respective buildings prior to moving to their new roles.
Getzlaff appointed
Sarah Getzlaff, chief executive officer of Security First Bank of North Dakota, has been named to serve a second term as chair of the Independent Community Bankers of America Housing Finance Committee.
Financial adviser accredited
Sarah Rooney has achieved the professional designation of certified divorce financial analyst through the institute for divorce financial analysts. Rooney is a financial adviser with Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Bismarck.
