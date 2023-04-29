Engineering firm hires three

Devin Septon, Cat Jones and Rachel Johnson have been hired by KLJ Engineering LLC in Bismarck.

Septon joins KLJ as an engineering technician in the construction services division. He has more than five years of experience working as a subcontractor in Colorado and is a native of Bowman.

Jones joins the firm’s human resources department as a human resources information system administrator. She has more than 12 years of professional experience, a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from Dickinson State University and a master’s degree in business administration human resources management from the University of Mary. Jones is certified as a Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional and a Human Resource Standards Institute Senior Professional.

Johnson joins KLJ as an archaeologist. She has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and has worked on archaeological collections and archival documentation. Johnson is a certified associate project manager from the Project Management Institute and earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Denver.

Cedric Theel Toyota adds staff

Lukas Fast has been hired by Cedric Theel Toyota. Fast works in the recon department detailing and reconditioning vehicles before they are put on the lot.

Fast attends high school in Bismarck and plans on attending college for power plant technology.

State Highway Patrol promotion

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has promoted Lt. Adam Dvorak to the rank of captain.

Dvorak serves as the support services division commander at NDHP headquarters in Bismarck. He has been with the highway patrol since 2002.

Two recognized

David Field has been honored as the North Dakota EMS Association Medical Director of the Year.

Field, a family medicine specialist at Sanford Health in Bismarck, has been recognized for his involvement in developing the Sanford Bismarck Community Paramedic Program.

Mark Haugen has been honored with a Distinguished Service Award for his more than 35 years as a paramedic by the North Dakota EMS Association and the Dale Severson Award by the NDEMS Foundation.

Haugen, an active NDEMS Foundation member, has been recognized for his contributions in fostering growth and development of the foundation.