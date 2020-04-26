Businesspeople - April 26, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DCN hires Schweitzer

Wendy Schweitzer has been hired as marketing manager in Dakota Carrier Network's Bismarck office.

Schweitzer has more than 25 years of experience in marketing as well as public, community and media relations. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Mary and is active in Special Olympics and at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Executive director named

Jennifer Greuel, who is employed by Clearwater Communications in Bismarck, has been named executive director of the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations.

NDANO is the statewide membership association for the North Dakota nonprofit sector. Greuel is a graduate of Concordia College with a bachelor’s degree in communication and psychology.

Financial advisers honored