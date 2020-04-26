Businesspeople - April 26, 2020

DCN hires Schweitzer
Wendy Schweitzer has been hired as marketing manager in Dakota Carrier Network's Bismarck office.
Schweitzer has more than 25 years of experience in marketing as well as public, community and media relations. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Mary and is active in Special Olympics and at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Executive director named
Jennifer Greuel, who is employed by Clearwater Communications in Bismarck, has been named executive director of the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations.
NDANO is the statewide membership association for the North Dakota nonprofit sector. Greuel is a graduate of Concordia College with a bachelor’s degree in communication and psychology.
Financial advisers honored
Joel Bird and David Schlafman, private wealth advisers with Ameriprise Financial in Bismarck, were named to the list of “Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers” published by the Financial Times. The annual list recognizes financial advisers who represent the highest levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
Bird and Schlafman are part of Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.
Bianco Realty recognizes
Darcy Fettig, Judy Maslowski, Nate Seifert, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness and Brenda Foster have been named Realtors of the month based on their total closed sales for March.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.