Businesspeople - April 24, 2021

Schoch joins First Western Bank & Trust

Brock Schoch has been hired as a vice president commercial lender by First Western Bank & Trust. Schoch earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Mary and has over 16 years of financial industry experience.

Sanford Health welcomes Savageau

John Savageau has been hired as the new director of pharmacy for the Bismarck region by Sanford Health. For the past 29 years, Savageau has served Sanford as the manager of inpatient pharmacy and the staff pharmacist in the intensive care unit. He received degrees in biology from Concordia College and pharmaceutical sciences from North Dakota State University.

Bird, Schlafman included

Joel Bird and Dave Schlafman, advisers with Ameriprise Financial in Bismarck, have been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by Barron’s Magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Judy Maslowski, Darcy Fettig, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Tori Mathern, Kim Olson, Jim Jeromchek, James Jeromchek, Nate Seifert and Candi Steidler have been named Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for March.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

