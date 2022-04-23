Businesspeople - April 23, 2022

Two join Gateway to Science

Madison Milbrath and Kirsten Dickhut have been hired as STEM educators by North Dakota’s Gateway to Science.

Milbrath studied biology and STEM education at North Dakota State University, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Dickhut has been passionate about STEM since her teen years. After obtaining a geological engineering degree and working in the environmental field for 20 years, she became an educator in the Bismarck public and Catholic schools.

Kroshus appoints Aeschliman

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus has appointed Melanie Aeschliman as state supervisor of assessments in the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner. Aeschliman will begin her role on Monday.

Aeschliman most recently served as the director of planning for Kenai Peninsula Borough in Alaska. She is a graduate of Bismarck State College and earned a Bachelor of Science in organizational management/human resources and a Master of Arts in public administration from Colorado Christian University. She previously worked as tax director for LaMoure County, property appraiser for the city of Bismarck, city assessor and director of assessments for the city of Mandan, and assessing director for the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Aeschliman is a certified appraiser with the state of North Dakota and previously held an Alaska Association of Assessing Officials Level IV Certificate.

Walth elected

Curt Walth has been elected as director emeritus to the Starion Bank board of directors. Walth has served on the bank’s board of directors for over 30 years and is the first elected to this emeritus position.

Ostrum included

Bruce Ostrum, an adviser with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated, has been named to the list of "Best-In-State Wealth Advisors" published by Forbes magazine.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of February.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new life insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of new auto insurance sales.

Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan was a top-three producer of new supplemental insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales, new FUIC personal lines sales and new FUIC commercial lines.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-four producer of new health insurance sales and new life insurance sales.

