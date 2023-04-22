Sanford Health hires rheumatologist

Dr. Nowarat Songsiridej has joined the internal medicine team at the Sanford Northern Sky Clinic in Bismarck.

Songsiridej received her medical degree from Siriraj Medical School in Bangkok, Thailand and completed her residency in internal medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. She is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine for rheumatology and internal medicine.

Engineering firm adds staff

Dan Thomsen, Katie DeWitt, Amanda Krieger and Shelby Jorgenson have been hired by KLJ Engineering LLC.

Thomsen joins KLJ as a senior survey crew chief. He is a professional land surveyor and has more than 11 years of experience in the engineering and surveying industry. He earned an associate degree in civil engineering and survey technology from St. Cloud Technical College.

KLJ hired DeWitt as an engineer in training. She has more than six years of structural engineering experience, extensive knowledge of rating bridges, and working with development plans for bridges, retaining walls, and culvert projects. DeWitt earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.

Krieger joins KLJ as an environmental engineer. She has more than nine years of field and project management experience working in the oil and gas industry and has vast knowledge of petroleum and brine remediation in groundwater and soil. Krieger is a licensed professional engineer in North Dakota and Montana. She earned a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of North Dakota.

KLJ hired Jorgenson as a project assistant. She has experience with management, recruitment, and training personnel. Jorgenson is pursuing an associate degree in graphic design and communications from Bismarck State College.

Anderson promoted

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has named Lance Anderson as warden of transitional facilities.

A 2001 graduate of Bishop Ryan High School, Anderson earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Minot State University. He began his career with the DOCR in 2009 as a correctional officer and has held various positions with the department.