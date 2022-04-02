Businesspeople - April 2, 2022

Montana-Dakota Utilities names region director

Nicole Garrett has been named director of Montana-Dakota Utilities’ Dakota Heartland Region. She will be based in Bismarck and oversee all operations of the region, which covers Montana-Dakota’s electric and natural gas service territories in south central and northeast North Dakota and north central South Dakota.

Garrett started her career in public accounting before moving into the utility industry where she has been in roles with risk management, safety management systems and quality assurance programs. She most recently spent six months as the interim region director for a sister utility company in Idaho.

Garrett has a degree in accounting from Butler University and is a licensed certified public accountant.

First Community Credit Union hires

Matt Dahlke has been hired as an ag/commercial loan officer by First Community Credit Union.

Dahlke graduated from NDSU with a degree in ag systems management with minors in agribusiness and business administration. He worked as an ag loan officer for the previous seven years with Farm Credit Services of Mandan.

Cedric Theel Toyota adds two

Cedric Theel Toyota has hired Connor Hamlin as a service adviser and Chase Eckholm as a lube tech.

Hamlin attended Bismarck High School. He worked in the reconditioning department then quick lube at Cedric Theel Toyota from October 2017 to February 2019.

Eckholm follows in his father’s footsteps. His father, Curtis, has worked in the service department at Cedric Theel Toyota for more than 20 years.

Wanner elected

Kyle Wanner has been elected to serve as the secretary for the National Association of State Aviation Officials. Wanner is the executive director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

