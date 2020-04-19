Businesspeople - April 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One joins MABU

Wind Spirit Spotted Bear has been hired as a multimedia developer by Agency MABU. She will coordinate a variety of creative services including graphic design, videography, photography, animation, website development and other creative services.

Spotted Bear’s prior experience includes running her own freelance company HINXdesigns; working as a printmaker at Ink, Inc.; serving as a production assistant/model for the Pharrell Williams “Human Race” Adidas Campaign; and being a cultural language advocate/coordinator for the Nuéta Language Initiative.

A graduate of the University of North Dakota, Spotted Bear holds a bachelor’s degree in new art media and graphic design.

EMC Bismarck promotions, hires

Three have been promoted or hired by EMC Insurance Companies' Bismarck branch.

Heather Johnson has been promoted to underwriting supervisor. Johnson joined EMC in 1999 and has held positions in support services, rating and underwriting. She currently holds the associate in underwriting and associate in general insurance designations.