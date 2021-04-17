Businesspeople - April 17, 2021

Starion Bank hires Hoﬀ

Ken Hoﬀ has been hired as the facilities manager by Starion Bank.

Prior to his role as facilities manager, Hoﬀ was the owner of Warren’s Locks and Keys in Bismarck for 28 years.

Sandve joins The Village Family Service Center

Saige Sandve has been hired as an intensive in-home family therapist by The Village Family Service Center.

Sandve graduated from the University of Mary in Bismarck with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in clinical counseling. She specializes in trauma, stress, communication, anxiety and depression, and is trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing.

Apex welcomes Ripplinger

Troy Ripplinger joins Apex Engineering Group as a senior transportation engineer in the Bismarck office. He brings 22 years of experience providing project management, planning and design on a variety of transportation projects. He is a registered professional engineer in North Dakota and Montana.

Hanson achieves