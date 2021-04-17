 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Businesspeople - April 17, 2021
0 comments
Businesspeople

Businesspeople - April 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Starion Bank hires Hoﬀ

Ken Hoﬀ has been hired as the facilities manager by Starion Bank.

Prior to his role as facilities manager, Hoﬀ was the owner of Warren’s Locks and Keys in Bismarck for 28 years. 

Sandve joins The Village Family Service Center

Saige Sandve has been hired as an intensive in-home family therapist by The Village Family Service Center. 

Sandve graduated from the University of Mary in Bismarck with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in clinical counseling. She specializes in trauma, stress, communication, anxiety and depression, and is trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing.

Apex welcomes Ripplinger

Troy Ripplinger joins Apex Engineering Group as a senior transportation engineer in the Bismarck office. He brings 22 years of experience providing project management, planning and design on a variety of transportation projects. He is a registered professional engineer in North Dakota and Montana.

Hanson achieves

Darin Hanson, Mandan, has earned his master’s degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

Hanson serves as the critical infrastructure and program and security manager for the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News