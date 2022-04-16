Businesspeople - April 16, 2022

Hoffman named deputy chief information officer

Greg Hoffman has been named the North Dakota Information Technology department’s deputy chief information officer.

Hoffman was the finance director at the North Dakota Information Technology department since 2014 and has been a part of the organization since 2005. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in accounting and business administration as well as a Master’s of Business Administration in business management. He is also a certified technology business manager.

DCN hires Bartlett

Jordan Bartlett has been hired as systems administrator at Dakota Carrier Network.

Bartlett earned an associate of applied science in cybersecurity and computer networks from Bismarck State College. He previously served as technology assistant at Jamestown Public Schools.

Agency MABU promotes Mabin

Alexander Mabin has been named chief operating officer at Agency MABU. The new position also includes Mabin acquiring a minority ownership stake in Agency MABU.

Prior to assuming the role of COO, Mabin ran Agency MABU’s offices on the East Coast for nearly 10 years. His professional experience also includes serving as a senior consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Mabin earned a Master of Science degree in business administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies from Mount St. Mary’s University. He is a former press intern for U.S. Sen. Kent Conrad, a Leadership Fredericksburg Fellow, and founder/CEO of InnovatAR, Inc.

Andrist joins bank board

Starion Bank announced new members to its board of directors, including one local resident.

Levi Andrist has joined the Starion Bank board of directors.

Andrist is a Bismarck attorney and shareholder at GA Group, PC.

DCN staff earn certification

The following 10 area Dakota Carrier Network employees have earned MEF Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional certification or recertification:

Sheldon Dacar, Todd Domres, Jennifer Guthmiller, David Malsam, Tim Paulson, Barb Pfeifer, Branden Rasmussen, Jody Sommer, Aparna Subramanian and Tara Taylor.

Getzlaff elected

Sarah Getzlaff, CEO of Security First Bank of North Dakota, has been elected treasurer of the Independent Community Bankers of America for 2022-23.

Getzlaff is a member of the ICBA Executive Committee, Board of Directors and Federal Delegate Board. She serves on the Policy Development Committee and is the Executive Committee liaison to the Cyber and Data Security Subcommittee. She also serves as a member on the ICBA Consolidated Holdings and Services Network boards and as treasurer on the Reinsurance board. In North Dakota, she serves on the board of The Independent Community Banks of North Dakota, the Bismarck State College Foundation Board of Trustees, and is a trustee and president for the North Dakota Banks Benefit Trust.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Judy Maslowski, Jim Jeromchek, James Jeromchek, Phyllis Rittenbach, Greg Gerhart, Darcy Fettig, Blayn Auch and Brenda Foster have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for March.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

