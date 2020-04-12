Businesspeople - April 12, 2020

The award is presented annually to a physician who provides distinguished service to patients and upholds the mission and values outlined by the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery.

Monthly awards

David Beck, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales and supplemental insurance sales and the top producer of life insurance sales for February.

Jed Greer, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five top producer of life insurance sales for February.

Phil Halvorson, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was the top producer of annuities and a top five producer of health insurance sales for February.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was the top producer of life insurance sales and health insurance sales for February.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of auto insurance sales for February. Schnell is the insurance agent for CCU Insurance Agency LLC, a partnership of Farmers Union Insurance and Capital Credit Union.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales and life insurance sales for February.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0