Businesspeople - April 12, 2020

One joins Schmitz-Holmstrom
Kevin Keller, CPA, has joined Schmitz-Holmstrom CPA in Bismarck. Keller is a graduate of St. John's University in Minnesota.
Nexus Innovations adds two
Ben Birkemeyer has been hired as business analyst/quality assurance lead in the Bismarck office.
He graduated from the University of Mary with a degree in business administration. Birkemeyer joins Nexus from the North Dakota Department of Transportation.
Mandy Cherney has been hired as executive assistant/program coordinator at the Bismarck office.
She graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in facilities management/business administration and worked in other fields before joining the Nexus team.
Railway Credit Union hires one
David Neff has joined Railway Credit Union as a finance specialist and internal auditor. Neff earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and Spanish from NDSU.
Physician recognized
Todd Preszler, MD, has been awarded the 2019 Benedictine Spirit Award by CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.
The award is presented annually to a physician who provides distinguished service to patients and upholds the mission and values outlined by the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery.
Monthly awards
David Beck, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales and supplemental insurance sales and the top producer of life insurance sales for February.
Jed Greer, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five top producer of life insurance sales for February.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was the top producer of annuities and a top five producer of health insurance sales for February.
Courtney Schauer, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was the top producer of life insurance sales and health insurance sales for February.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of auto insurance sales for February. Schnell is the insurance agent for CCU Insurance Agency LLC, a partnership of Farmers Union Insurance and Capital Credit Union.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales and life insurance sales for February.
