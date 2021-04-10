Businesspeople - April 10, 2021

Bank of North Dakota hires staff

Dylan Hardin has joined the Bank of North Dakota as an investment associate II. Hardin comes to BND from Missouri River Correctional Facility where he worked as a maintenance and custodial supervisor. He received his associate’s degree in accounting from Bismarck State College.

Jackie Duke has joined BND as a business banker III. Duke comes to BND from Wells Fargo Bank in Minot where she was the assistant vice president and commercial relationship manager. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Minot State University.

Bank of North Dakota transfers

Meghan Dohrmann accepted the student loan processing specialist position at BND. Dohrmann has been with BND since January 2020 and has worked as a student loan customer service representative.

Barnes promoted

Molly Barnes has been named executive vice president of Northern Improvement Company. Barnes also is the equipment manager.

