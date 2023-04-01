Bank of North Dakota hires, promotions, transfers

Angela Duchsherer joined the Bank of North Dakota as a business banking associate III. Duchsherer previously worked as an office manager for Gateway Pharmacy and Security First Bank of ND. She has a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University.

Stacy High joined BND as an administrative assistant III. High came to BND from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation where she was an administrative assistant. She has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from North Dakota State University.

Terri McArthur has been promoted to student loan representative II. Terri previously worked as a student loan representative I and has been with BND since April 2020.

Mike Morey accepted the lending project specialist position at BND. Morey previously worked as a business analyst II and has been with BND since January 2022.

Jennifer Huntley has been promoted to staff accountant III. Huntley has worked in accounting since she joined BND in March 2016.

Dylan Hardin accepted the loan operations specialist II position at BND. Hardin previously worked as an investment associate and has been with BND since February 2021.

Audrey Hermanson accepted the credit underwriter III position at BND. Hermanson previously worked as a collateral valuation analyst IV and has been with BND since September 2021.

Apex adds survey technician

Dustin Pottorff joins Apex Engineering Group in Bismarck as a survey technician. He holds an associate degree in civil technology and land surveying from NDSCS and has 13 years of surveying experience in consulting engineering.

Van Beek joins Mandan Progress Organization

Arlyn Van Beek has been hired as the Mandan Progress Organization sales and development director.

Van Beek was the longtime manager of the former Central Market, mayor of Mandan from 2012 to 2016 and held a seat on the MPO board of directors.

Bird, Schlafman included

Joel Bird and Dave Schlafman, advisers with Ameriprise Financial in Bismarck, have been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by Barron’s Magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success.

Fridley appointed

Fred Fridley has joined the Starion Bank Board of Directors.

He is vice president of operations for Sanford Health in Bismarck.