Black Friday beckons shoppers in Bismarck-Mandan; retailers expect good holiday season

Black Friday shopping is a tradition for Amanda Kist's family, even amid a pandemic.

"It's our yearly thing," the 36-year-old hairstylist said, standing with her loaded cart in the candle aisle of the Mandan Walmart with her mother, Renee Meidinger, and aunt, Denise Metzger, all of Mandan. They were among many people hitting stores at the opening bell of the holiday shopping season, the second one during the coronavirus pandemic.

North Dakota retailers in general are expecting a good holiday season, despite challenges ranging from COVID-19 to drought, according to the head of a state trade group. Mom-and-pop shops were focusing on the weekend and Small Business Saturday, but many big box stores were kicking off their season Friday.

Soon after the 5 a.m. opening at the Mandan Walmart, Kist and her kin had a vacuum shampooer, a television mount and sheets in their carts -- a good day so far, they said. They planned to stop next at Menards, Target and the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.

Kist's family has been shopping on Black Friday for 15-20 years, she said. Their day started at 4:30 a.m.

At the Bismarck Best Buy, David Rodriguez, of Dickinson, and his children, 15-year-old David and 17-year-old Dailee, were some of the first in the store after it opened shortly before 5 a.m.

Twenty-some shoppers, mostly mask-free, hustled inside from the gated waiting line, out of the 27-degree air. Store workers wore face masks and carried or carted heavy items for customers.

The Rodriguez family was looking for a gaming console and headset, and planned to check out laptops at Walmart and enjoy other shopping and a good meal in Bismarck.

"Just out here having a good old time and spending some time with the family," said the elder Rodriguez, who works in the oil field. His family came to Bismarck for the variety of stores.

Across the store, Ryan and Moriah Swenson, of Casper, Wyoming, were looking for an 85-inch TV, shopping after their Thanksgiving in Bismarck with his family.

The couple also planned to stop at Verizon for an iPhone trade-in, and look for some clothing for their two young sons.

Ryan Swenson, a drilling rig manager in West Texas, was at Best Buy because he said he likes to TV-shop on Black Fridays.

University of Mary student Kyler Moore was at the store browsing technology, looking at potential computer gifts for his siblings. He was up at 3 a.m. for his third Black Friday venture, and had been in touch with friends about what was at Walmart.

"Or what wasn't there, I guess you could say," he said.

The Denver native called the Bismarck Black Friday "a pretty tame event" compared to shoving and pushing he's experienced in his hometown on the day of deals.

"It's kinda nice that you walk in and you're just like, 'OK, it's here,'" said Moore, who waited 30 minutes in line to enter Best Buy.

"It wasn't too bad," he said.

Holiday sales predictions

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, predicts holiday shopping sales will increase between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020. That would shatter last year's record -- U.S. holiday sales last November and December rose 8.2% from 2019.

Consumers this year are expected to spend just under $1,000 on average.

“We’re expecting another record-breaking holiday season this year and Thanksgiving weekend will play a major role as it always has,” federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “Nonetheless, consumers are starting earlier than ever to be sure they can get what they want, when they want it, at a price they want to pay. Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween."

North Dakota Retail Association President Mike Rud thinks the national prediction is based on "shopper frustration" amid the pandemic, which has put some stores out of business and prompted restrictions at others. The holiday sales increase in North Dakota typically is well above the national average, but Rud would be happy if this year's state figure mirrors the national one.

"That would be a pretty huge number if that number happened in North Dakota," he said. "I think most of our (businesses) would be ecstatic."

The elimination of government-ordered, coronavirus-related business capacity mandates that were in place last year at this time has eased pandemic concerns, Rud said. Federal government coronavirus aid also has put more money in people's pockets, he noted.

"North Dakotans being as conservative as they normally are, I would guess they probably would have held onto some of that money for this occasion -- the holiday shopping season," Rud said.

Long-term drought in the state has impacted the farm economy, but activity has picked up in the oil patch and the international border has reopened to Canadian shoppers, he said. The border ban on southward recreational travel was in place for more than 1 ½ years before the Biden administration lifted it earlier this month.

"Those Canadian dollars are just huge to the overall impact to Christmas in our state," Rud said.

The possibility of the North Dakota State University football team having a couple of playoff games at home in Fargo in December also is a positive, he said, as Bison games draw thousands of fans who also like to shop while they're in town.

Global supply chain issues and inflation could be negatives in North Dakota this holiday season, but with pent-up shopping demand "I think it's going to be a pretty joyous holiday," Rud said.

"If you look at the traffic you've seen at the retail outlets, it's been pretty strong probably since right after Labor Day," he said. "I would suspect if the weather holds, that's going to continue throughout the Christmas shopping season."

Small Business Saturday

Activities and deals are planned for both Bismarck and Mandan during Small Business Saturday, an effort that traditionally follows Black Friday and aims to get shoppers to spend part of their holiday budgets at local businesses.

U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman in a statement said Small Business Saturday is even more important as the pandemic persists.

“On Saturday and throughout the holiday season, let’s patronize our small shops, restaurants, theaters, entertainment centers and more to help support their recovery,” she said.

The Downtowners association in Bismarck is offering a shopping app and a brochure to promote deals. More information can be found at https://downtownbismarck.com/event/small-business-saturday-2021/.

The Optimist Club of Bismarck will be wrapping Christmas gifts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the former Woodmansee's location downtown, at 114 N. 4th St. All proceeds will benefit programs for local youth.

Mandan is celebrating Small Business Saturday with a Shop Hop and Santa’s Arrival. Shoppers who visit five or more participating merchants will be eligible for prize drawings of $500 in Mandan Bucks, which can be spent at Mandan businesses, plus various gift cards.

The Santa’s Arrival parade starts at 12 p.m. from the Hardee’s restaurant on Main Street and proceeds west, ending with a children's session with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Mandan Depot.

For more information on Shop Hop, go to the Mandan Progress Organization Facebook page or www.cityofmandan.com/thingstodo.

