Bismarck bars, restaurants brace themselves during pandemic, dine-in closure

The pub reopened Wednesday with a reduced menu for takeout and delivery at its locations in Bismarck, West Fargo and Sioux Falls.

Staffing decisions were still under consideration late in the week as Blarney Stone waited on details about the federal stimulus package, with the goal "to keep as many of our staff on board as possible with what's available to us and what we can afford," Poolman said.

"Our staff is a huge priority to us and taking care of them," he said. "We invest in them and they're our family."

Four Pirogue Grille employees who have other jobs during the day volunteered to "step aside" so others of the small staff without other work can help with the restaurant's deep clean and takeout, Tracy said. He's aware of two employees with other service industry jobs who have filed for unemployment.

The restaurant offers call-in, curbside pickup with a menu reduced from 33 to 14 items, Tracy said. Customers are down to about 15% now of what they were before, he said.

For now, the restaurant will work through its deep clean and reduced hours.