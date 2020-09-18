Bank of North Dakota OK'd for new coronavirus business aid

"This program works with existing debt that businesses had prior to the advent of COVID ... and what we really heard was that they needed help with relief on their existing debt structure as well as money for startup. So that's the premise of this program," he said.

The new, formula-driven program is essentially for grants to help businesses offset interest expense. Not every business could be approved.

The one-page application will be available through local banks. The Bank of North Dakota will review businesses' revenue periods of April 1-Sept. 30 of 2019 and 2020 for "looking at the differential between the two and coming up with what the overall revenue impact was," Hardmeyer said.

Businesses must have sustained at least a 20% loss of revenue due to the pandemic. Eligible businesses may receive up to $50,000.

Hardmeyer expects "strong" interest from businesses in the new program, and the full $50 million to be used. The bank will have an information session next week with the Greater North Dakota Chamber.

"We know that there's a lot of businesses that are hurting. There's a significant amount of debt out there," Hardmeyer said.