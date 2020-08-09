Bank of North Dakota asked to further develop concept for 'Phase 2' coronavirus business aid

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, wondered about "a better-defined program to come into the next meeting," and asked Hardmeyer about the eligibility.

"I think before we allocate $100 million, I think we need to have better details and more concise details of how that's going to be used," Pollert told the Tribune. "I think Mr. Hardmeyer had a pretty fair idea how he wanted to do it but it just isn't down to black and white yet."

Hardmeyer told the commission "we certainly understand the need to put a little bit more meat on the bone for you guys to take a look at this program."

In an interview, he described the concept as a "Phase 2" approach for business financial relief that would repurpose the bank's unused CARES Act dollars.

He told the commission the bank would take applications over the next two to three months to be sorted based on lost revenue, for grants to be issued beginning in December to banks to disburse among business owners.

"The concept is that all businesses across the state would qualify, but they'd have to demonstrate, of course, that they had been impacted by COVID," Hardmeyer told the Tribune.