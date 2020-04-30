Anticipation, precautions mark Bismarck-Mandan businesses' reopening steps

Drive-thru business at the Wood House Restaurant in Bismarck has pleasantly surprised owner Daniel Vondrachek II.
"One of our only desserts, our malts, are selling like crazy," he said. "That one's definitely up."
But reopening for on-site customers isn't yet in the cards, despite Gov. Doug Burgum's new guidelines for bars, restaurants, salons, gyms and theaters he closed and restricted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened more than 1,000 people in North Dakota.
"We're going to keep going with our drive-thru-only model for at least another week and then going to reassess," Vondrachek said. There are supply issues, plus he'd like to meet the guidelines of the governor's "ND Smart Restart." And he's planning a thorough cleaning of the premises.
"I want to take this seriously," he said.
Businesses closed or restricted by executive order can reopen at 8 a.m. Friday. Burgum released his guidelines this week, outlining measures for social distancing and sanitizing. Restaurants, salons and other establishments in Bismarck-Mandan are weighing their next moves for what reopening looks like.
For six weeks, bars and restaurants have been limited to takeout and delivery services. Reopening is welcome news for establishments, but now come the preparations, such as acquiring personal protective equipment, Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter said.
"I think there's a balance there in that ... yes, on one side, we're very excited that we get to reopen our businesses, whatever form or fashion, but conversely, we know that there are some things that we'll have to do to adjust to a new reality," he said.
Time will tell as far as customers' response to reopening, he said.
"I believe there are residents of Bismarck-Mandan who will go out and patronize those businesses as soon as possible, just like they've been patronizing businesses who haven't been impacted during this time," Ritter said. "Conversely, I think there are those who will ... maybe be a little bit more reluctant to go out right away, and of course, that's everyone's choice, right?"
"Consumer confidence" will be a major piece of reopening, according to Jonathan Holth, co-owner and co-founder of the Toasted Frog, which has locations in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks. Ensuring employees feel safe is key, too.
"We're going to have to, as an industry, continually show the general public that we're taking this seriously and that we're taking the necessary precautions to keep them safe," he said Wednesday during a Q&A with entrepreneurial networking program 1 Million Cups.
"I honestly believe that the hospitality industry is forever changed because of this," Holth said. "I think of a lot of the guidelines and things that you're seeing come out right now are things that will never go away. I think that this is just going to be the industry that we work in now, in many ways."
But some businesses won't survive, he added.
Humpback Sally's in downtown Bismarck has permanently closed as a result of the pandemic, co-owner Rick Becker said. Curbside pickup just wasn't viable for the small plates and cocktail bar after crunching the numbers, he said.
Upstairs bars Lüft and 510.2 will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday with measures in place for sanitation and seating, Becker said. The 50% limited capacity guideline "isn't a big deal," he said, though it could be for other venues.
"We're excited to finally be open. We think it's going to be good for people," Becker said. The bars are prepared to be busy for people ready to go out amid good weather in the forecast, he said.
The guidelines for bars and restaurants should be easy to enforce, Blarney Stone co-owner Jim Poolman said. The downtown Bismarck Irish pub will reopen 11 a.m. Friday. Management on Thursday was still planning seating configurations for spacing farther apart. Poolman called the guidelines commonsense and realistic.
"We know what our capacity is, we know what social distancing is and we know that it's pretty easy to police that you can't stand around the bar," he said.
The limited capacity will "of course" cut into revenue, he said, but being able to open to on-site patrons will help business after six weeks of no dining or drinking in.
"We've got to start somewhere," Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse General Manager Brad Erickson said of the limited capacity.
The nightclub's dance floor will be covered with rugs and extra tables and chairs removed for more spacing.
There will be no blackjack, but electronic pull tab machines will be available and spaced 6 feet apart, with wipes available for players. Bar seating will be reduced, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the bar. Erickson might even prop open bathroom doors to reduce contact. Borrowed Bucks opens at 4 p.m. Friday.
"Hopefully people come in with the right mindset," Erickson said. "They've lived this for a long time, for six weeks, and hopefully they come in and will just abide by the rules that the governor set up."
The CraftCade in downtown Bismarck has reconfigured its arcade games to accommodate social distancing when it reopens Monday, co-owner Colton Shoults said.
The bar/pizzeria arcade will make masks available for employees and customers and dedicate staff for sanitizing, among other measures.
"We already set a very high standard for cleanliness for our kitchen and just the way we run things, and now we're just going to be even more diligent about that," said Shoults, who also is a co-owner of Laughing Sun Brewing, which reopens Monday. He also owns Grand Junction Grilled Subs in Bismarck and Mandan, lobbies of which open Friday.
Stylists are looking ahead to reopening, but some don't plan to do so, State Board of Cosmetology President Maureen Wanner said. Masks, gloves and new sanitation and waiting room procedures all are expected to be in place, she said.
She urged stylists to read the "ND Smart Restart" guidelines and then assess their situation before deciding to reopen.
"Don't compare it to big salons or little salons," Wanner said. "Just reassess it, comparing it to your own salon. Take care of your own self first and your own health and your own clients, and I think we're going to be OK."
For her salon, Homestead Salon and Spa in Bismarck, she plans to reopen Friday and implement new scheduling and waiting procedures and take away the communal candy dish, magazines and coffee.
"All those little perks that we just don't need to have right now," she said. "We're getting rid of all those."
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
