Anticipation, precautions mark Bismarck-Mandan businesses' reopening steps

"I think there's a balance there in that ... yes, on one side, we're very excited that we get to reopen our businesses, whatever form or fashion, but conversely, we know that there are some things that we'll have to do to adjust to a new reality," he said.

Time will tell as far as customers' response to reopening, he said.

"I believe there are residents of Bismarck-Mandan who will go out and patronize those businesses as soon as possible, just like they've been patronizing businesses who haven't been impacted during this time," Ritter said. "Conversely, I think there are those who will ... maybe be a little bit more reluctant to go out right away, and of course, that's everyone's choice, right?"

"Consumer confidence" will be a major piece of reopening, according to Jonathan Holth, co-owner and co-founder of the Toasted Frog, which has locations in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks. Ensuring employees feel safe is key, too.

"We're going to have to, as an industry, continually show the general public that we're taking this seriously and that we're taking the necessary precautions to keep them safe," he said Wednesday during a Q&A with entrepreneurial networking program 1 Million Cups.