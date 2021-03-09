A year of disruption: Bismarck-Mandan bars, restaurants hopeful about post-pandemic future

Jim Poolman considers the Blarney Stone lucky in weathering the coronavirus pandemic over the past year.

“It was pretty grim last April and May, but slowly but surely, traffic has picked up,” said the co-owner of the downtown Bismarck Irish pub.

Gov. Doug Burgum last March closed bars and restaurants to onsite service for six weeks after the pandemic emerged in North Dakota. Dining establishments were limited to takeout and delivery services. Even after reopening May 1, businesses were subject to the governor’s “ND Smart Restart” reopening guidelines for seating capacity, social distancing and other safety protocols, according to risk levels.

The takeout model didn’t come easily at first, Poolman said, but he’s been impressed with customers’ support of local businesses and adherence to the protocols. Blarney Stone retained almost all of its 50 staff, and “tried to give as many hours as possible,” Poolman said. Federal coronavirus aid and state grant programs helped the business.

Staff removed bar stools and tables to accommodate distancing measures and reduce capacity -- not a natural setting for the usually crowded pub. Poolman hopes to see 100% capacity around summer when vaccinations are likely to be more plentiful. Blarney Stone is at about 75% capacity now, he said.