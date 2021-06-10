2020 breaks Bank of North Dakota streak of record profits; total assets surpass $9B

Bank of North Dakota profits ended a 16-year streak of record profits in 2020, but the institution's head says the year was still the bank's best ever.

The nation's only state-owned bank reported a $141.2 million profit last year, down from $169 million in 2019. President and CEO Eric Hardmeyer attributes the drop to a combination of factors, including the Federal Reserve driving down interest rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Of course when that happens, when you go that quickly, that is going to affect banks in terms of what we call compression, so that there doesn't leave a lot of margin for profit, really," he said. "It squeezes profit margins by rates being driven so low."

The bank also moved to put money into reserves for future losses amid an energy sector downturn and business impacts from the pandemic, he said.

The bank's total assets ended 2020 at $7.7 billion, an increase of $700 million due to federal CARES Act coronavirus aid -- "the largest we've ever ended a year," Hardmeyer said.

Last week, the bank's total assets surpassed $9 billion for the first time, largely due to federal money rolling in, he said.