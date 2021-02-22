Local company buying medical marijuana dispensaries in Bismarck, Williston

A local company is buying the medical marijuana dispensary in Bismarck from the out-of-state company that opened it 1 ½ years ago.

Pure Dakota Health on Monday announced its acquisition of Arizona-based Harvest Inc.'s dispensaries in Bismarck and Williston. Neither company would disclose terms of the sale or say if the facilities were having financial problems. The dispensaries will open under the new ownership at 10 a.m. Wednesday. They've been closed since Saturday.

“Being locally owned and operated, patient safety is by far our highest priority,” Pure Dakota Health CEO Casey Neumann said in a statement. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we are very excited to add all of the previous employees of Harvest to our family at Pure Dakota Health.”

The company has nine workers in Bismarck and six in Williston, according to Pure Dakota Health spokeswoman Jade Scherr. It also owns and operates the dispensary in Fargo, where 10 people work. The Fargo facility was the first to open in the state on March 1, 2019, but New York-based Acreage Holdings shut it down in April 2020, citing slow sales and regulatory delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pure Dakota Health bought it and reopened it the next month.