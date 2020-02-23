LIFT loan fund committee awards $5 million in funding

The committee that oversees a state loan fund to support technology advancement has announced its initial funding awards, totaling $5 million.

The 2019 Legislature created the $15 million Innovation Technology Loan Fund, known as LIFT. It provides financing for commercialization of intellectual property within the state. The fund is managed and administered by the state Department of Commerce and the state-owned Bank of North Dakota.

The initial funding recipients "exemplify innovative businesses that will help solidify our state as a leader in technology,” said Josh Teigen, head of investments and innovation at the commerce department.

North Dakota-based Appareo was awarded $2.5 million. Appareo develops market-driven technology for precision agriculture.

Access Point Technologies, a medical device company based in Rogers, Minn., was awarded $1 million to open a facility in Fargo to design, manufacture and test innovative treatments for atrial fibrillation.

North Dakota-based Airtonomy was awarded $1 million. Airtonomy develops new technology for the unmanned aircraft system industry.