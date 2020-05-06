Lewis and Clark Riverboat summer season suspended until 2021 due to pandemic

The alliance receives federal and private money to pay its small office staff, but it also must pay dozens of temporary workers. It has had short-term help doing that through $95,125 in funding via the Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the federal government's coronavirus economic rescue package.

“I just don’t know, two months from now, three months from now, what everything is going to look like,” Barth said.

The alliance will use the suspended season to get needed work done on the riverboat, such as new paint both inside and outside -- work that was disrupted by last fall’s early October blizzard. Officials also are working to raise the rest of the money needed to finish Heritage River Landing, a $1.5 million project on the banks of the Missouri for which about $1.4 million has been raised.

Officials broke ground in June 2018 for the facility, which will include new headquarters for the riverboat, a gift shop, restrooms, a bar and restaurant and public gathering space. It will have both a main floor deck and second floor deck.