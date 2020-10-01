Lease not renewed for Bismarck night club where parking lot fights occurred

A Gateway Mall night club that Bismarck police said was the site of several parking lot fights, including a large one last month, is no longer operating after losing its lease.

The Sahara Night Club, a nonalcoholic venue that served people 18 years old and above, opened in October 2019. It often stayed open until 3 a.m.

Mall General Manager Andrew Schiermeister said Sahara's lease at the mall was on a month-to-month basis and the mall did not want to continue it. He did not offer other reasons for ending the lease.

Sahara owner Ivan Makuve did not respond to requests for comment from the Tribune.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs said her office was not involved in a decision to shut down the night club.

Mayor Steve Bakken said there were issues with altercations in the parking lot outside the night club after 3 a.m. He added that he had been contacted by other mall business owners with concerns about what was happening in the lot, so he called Gateway Mall owner Raymond Arjmand and asked him to look into it. Bakken said he did not call the owner to ask that the club be shut down. Bakken did not speak with Schiermeister.