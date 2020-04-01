Laid off workers look for hope, jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

Business leaders remain hopeful

Bismarck Mandan Development Association President Brian Ritter said he doesn't know any examples of local businesses offering an increase in open jobs to accommodate people laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, he remains hopeful. Job openings in the Bismarck-Mandan area had grown steadily in the past two years, according to Job Service data. In February, there were 3,044 job openings in Burleigh and Morton counties -- a 35% increase from the previous year. Most openings in Burleigh County were healthcare practitioner and technical occupations.

"Because Bismarck-Mandan is an incredibly diverse economy, because we've seen growth in the economy for the previous 12 months, and because we had more jobs than we had people before the pandemic, that's why I'm optimistic that once the pandemic subsides, and we get back to a 'normal economy,' I have every reason to believe it will still be a strong economy," Ritter said.

But Ritter expects recovery from the economic impacts of the coronavirus in North Dakota won't be instant.