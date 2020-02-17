Job fair set at BSC on Thursday

More than 70 employers will be at the 2020 Spring Job & Internship Fair at Bismarck State College on Thursday.

The job fair is from 4-6:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Bavendick Stateroom at BSC’s National Energy Center of Excellence, 1200 Schafer St.

College students and others looking for work can meet with area employers, discuss career options and begin the networking process. Attendees are advised to bring a resume.

“BSC appreciates the partnerships we have with the business community, and we look for opportunities to bring students and employers together,” said Kate Millner, the college's director of counseling and career services.

Job seekers can go to bismarckstate.edu/jobfair to obtain a list of the employers attending the job fair. Employers interested in having a booth at the event can register at the same site.

