'It's a sad day': Regulars mourn Silver Dollar bar

Some criticized the commission's decision. Ben Gange, who had been going to the bar for 40 years, said he thought the commission could have left Silver Dollar open for the Fourth of July.

Angela Grigsby said she'd been coming to the Silver Dollar for about 10 years and that she considered starting a petition to keep the bar open. It was one of the first bars in Mandan that made her feel accepted after she moved from Washington. Grigsby, who is Cherokee, Apache, Irish, English and Spanish, said she didn't feel accepted at some other bars because of her race.

Hanging under the Budweiser sign was a large banner that read "Happy Birthday Angie!" Grigsby said that staff and other patrons signed the banner for her birthday last Friday.

"It's sad, it's really sad," she said. "I mean, it's a staple. Everybody knows Silver Dollar."

Felton said he plans to appeal the commission's 3-2 decision to deny the license.