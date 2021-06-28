Infant Friendly Workplace aid available

North Dakota businesses have until Aug. 1 to apply for state aid aimed at making workplaces better able to support breastfeeding employees.
Businesses can apply for up to $500 to help them earn an "Infant Friendly Workplace" designation. The primary focus of the funding through the Health Department's Maternal and Child Health Program is to assist workplaces with creating a private space for breastfeeding workers.
For more information or to apply, go to health.nd.gov/infant-friendly or contact Mikaela Schlosser at mlschlosser@nd.gov or 701-328-4529.
