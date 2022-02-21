Hundreds gather for safety conference in Bismarck

About 800 people are gathering in Bismarck this week with a goal of improving safety in North Dakota.
The North Dakota Safety Council's 49th Annual Safety and Health Conference is Monday and Tuesday at council's campus and Wednesday through Friday in the Bismarck Event Center arena.
The event aims to bring together businesses and workers and provide them with training needed to improve the safety of roadways, homes and worksites. Topics include preventing school violence and rescuing co-workers from confined spaces.