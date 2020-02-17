Hemp Information Day set in Tuttle

The Strengthen ND organization is hosting an informational day in Tuttle for people interested in learning about opportunities for hemp growers and processors.

“Agriculture has long been North Dakota’s backbone, and a wealth of opportunities are available for farmers and entrepreneurs interested in diversifying their efforts through growing and processing hemp,” said Megan Laudenschlager, executive director of Strengthen ND, which focuses on rural community development.

The Hemp Information Day is scheduled Thursday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Tuttle Rural Innovation Center.

The event will feature discussion on hemp regulatory issues, education and innovation efforts, and processing and marketing of the crop. There will be question-and-answer sessions with North Dakotans who already are growing and processing hemp.

The $15 cost includes a light breakfast and lunch. To register or get more information, contact Megan Laudenschlager at 701-303-0840 or megan@strengthennd.com.

