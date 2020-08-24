Greater North Dakota Chamber 2020 Policy Summit is this week

The Greater North Dakota Chamber is holding its annual policy summit this week, focusing on everything from the economy to crisis leadership.
The annual event brings together business and government leaders to discuss policies impacting North Dakota’s business climate and address issues impacting the growth of the state.
The event is in its ninth year. This year it's being held virtually with an interactive platform due to the coronavirus pandemic. Preregistration is required at ndchamber.com.
“Technology and virtual meetings have played an essential role for business throughout the pandemic. The decision to go virtual was for safety and security of attendees and speakers during a time when crucial conversations and plans need to be happening,” GNDC President and CEO Arik Spencer said in a statement. “Our biggest concern was that we didn’t want to trip on technology or have it impede the conversation. Panelists will be socially distanced in one room so they can interact with each other and have an active dialogue on these pivotal topics.”
The summit featuring five panels runs Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a morning session at 10 a.m. and an afternoon session at 2 p.m. Thursday’s 2 p.m. session will conclude the series.
The conversation of panelists will be livestreamed. Summit attendees will be able to interact by asking questions, chatting and participating in moderated polls.
Topics include reigniting the economy, the hospitality industry, occupational licensure, energy, and crisis leadership.
Panelists are to include various state government officials including Gov. Doug Burgum, University of North Dakota economist David Flynn, University of Mary President James Shea, and numerous officials with the private business sector.
