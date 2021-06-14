Great Plains Food Bank CEO retiring after 3 decades at helm

Leadership is changing at North Dakota's sole food bank.

Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent on Monday announced he's retiring at the end of the month. President Melissa Sobolik will succeed him. The board of directors appointed her to the post after a nationwide search.

Sellent has led the Fargo-based food bank for three decades. When he was hired as director in 1990, the not-for-profit had a staff of just four people distributing less than a million pounds of food each year. Today it has a staff of 39 and more than 5,000 volunteers, and it's coming off a record-setting year during which it distributed more than 21 million pounds of food to more than 145,000 people amid the coronovirus pandemic.

Great Plains serves more than 200 partner food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens in 118 communities throughout North Dakota and eastern Minnesota's Clay County. It has served nearly 200 million meals in its four-decade existence. Late last year it opened a 10,000-square-foot regional service center in Bismarck.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}