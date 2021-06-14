Great Plains Food Bank CEO retiring after 3 decades at helm

Leadership is changing at North Dakota's sole food bank.
Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent on Monday announced he's retiring at the end of the month. President Melissa Sobolik will succeed him. The board of directors appointed her to the post after a nationwide search.
Sellent has led the Fargo-based food bank for three decades. When he was hired as director in 1990, the not-for-profit had a staff of just four people distributing less than a million pounds of food each year. Today it has a staff of 39 and more than 5,000 volunteers, and it's coming off a record-setting year during which it distributed more than 21 million pounds of food to more than 145,000 people amid the coronovirus pandemic.
Great Plains serves more than 200 partner food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens in 118 communities throughout North Dakota and eastern Minnesota's Clay County. It has served nearly 200 million meals in its four-decade existence. Late last year it opened a 10,000-square-foot regional service center in Bismarck.
“Our organization has come a long way since those early days, and everything we have accomplished is due to the dedicated staff, strong board, food donors, financial supporters and volunteers that have helped make us what we are today,” Sellent said in a statement.
Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks across the U.S.
“The Great Plains Food Bank is providing outstanding service to the hungry people in this region and they are set up for great years ahead," Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement.
Sobolik, who will begin her tenure as CEO on July 1, has served with Great Plains in several roles since 2007, including as director of the Ending Hunger 2.0 initiative to address root causes of food insecurity. She was named president about two years ago.
“As we stand on the verge of a new chapter, I look forward to what’s ahead and charting a path where no one goes hungry," Sobolik said in a statement.