Grant money available for projects to develop bioscience industry

The state is seeking proposals that support biotechnology innovation and commercialization, promote the creation of bioscience jobs in the state, and promote bioscience research and development.

“The North Dakota Legislature created a bioscience innovation grant program to support biotechnology innovation and commercialization in areas including crop genetics, biofuels, biomaterials, biosensors and biotechnology,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Any eligible bioscience company in the state is encouraged to apply.”

The state Department of Agriculture had $500,000 in grant funding for projects to develop the bioscience industry in North Dakota for the 2019-21 budget period. The agency has about $183,000 remaining.

Goehring said an information manual with eligibility requirements, application instructions, scoring criteria and an application template can be found on the department's website at: https://www.nd.gov/ndda/big.

Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 5 p.m. Central time on Friday, April 3.

