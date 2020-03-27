Grand Williston Hotel closing amid coronavirus outbreak

willhotel.jpg

The Grand Williston Hotel is closing.

 MITCH MELBERG, WILLISTON HERALD

WILLISTON -- The Grand Williston Hotel is closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, laying off more than 50 workers.

The hotel is closing indefinitely, Manager Sherrill Sears told the Williston Herald. The business had announced on March 17 that it would closing its restaurant and lounge for the safety of the public and employees. Ten days later, “everything is completely shut down,” Sears said.

Hotel guests were given notice on Tuesday and were being transplanted to other hotels. With the hotel not taking any new reservations, and with large gatherings and events on hold, the more than 50 employees were laid off with the option of reapplying for their positions if and when the business reopens.

“Right now everyone here has lost their jobs.” Sears said. “We’re hoping that we’ll come back and be able to reopen at a different time.”

Sears said patrons can watch the hotel's Facebook page, as well as its sign out front, to stay up to date on any information related to reopening.

