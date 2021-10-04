Fourth annual CyberCon set this week at BSC

The fourth annual CyberCon is set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the National Energy Center of Excellence at Bismarck State College.

The critical infrastructure and cybersecurity conference was held virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone, and CyberCon was no different,” said Darin Hanson, 2021 conference chair. Hanson is the critical infrastructure program and security manager for the state Department of Emergency Services.

“Last year we were only able to meet virtually, which is why we are so excited to bring cybersecurity and critical infrastructure specialists back together at the National Energy Center of Excellence, while still providing opportunities for virtual participation,” he said.

The opening keynote speaker on Tuesday is John Strand of Black Hills Information Security. The closing keynote speaker on Wednesday is Regina Phelps, founder of Emergency Management & Safety Solutions. Educational break-out sessions will round out the event.

In-person registration is $175; virtual participation is $150. For more information go to cyberconbsc.com or call BSC-Continuing Education at 701-224-5600.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0