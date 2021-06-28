Fort Lincoln Trolley shutters for season, eyes 2022 for resuming rides

Several issues have led the long-running Fort Lincoln Trolley to suspend operations for the 2021 season.
Owner/operator Jim Beck said difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic and trouble finding workers were factors in deciding not to run this year.
He expects the trolley to resume its 9-mile round-trip rides from Mandan south to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park in summer 2022.
The trolley opened in 1989 amid North Dakota's centennial and usually runs May through September, depending on weather. It typically runs weekends from May to mid-June, then takes on a daily schedule until September, when schools start and weekend rides begin again. The trolley has three cars, including an original Bismarck streetcar.
Rides are popular with families and children, especially on weekends and holidays, Beck said. He couldn't estimate annual ridership.
Other times the trolley didn't run were in 2011 due to river flooding, and for a period in 2019 due to a slump area by the state park. The trolley ran in 2020 until the pandemic shut it down, Beck said.
The trolley has three employees including Beck. It's been hard to find workers; one left and another is sick, he said.
"It's a little tough to find somebody that wants to work weekends and holidays," Beck said.
He said selling the operation has not come up, but "we're open to anything," though he expects the trolley "will definitely be running next year" unless high water or other issues prevent it.
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Manager Erik Dietrich said the trolley "always has been a great aspect of the park," popular with park visitors and local residents.
He said the park is looking ahead to 2022, including "trying to look at possible partnerships." He declined to expound on details or on whether the park might one day take over the trolley.
Repairs to the trolley line are among $8 million to $9 million of deferred maintenance at the park. Dietrich said continuous slumping of hills, some tie replacements and other track needs are issues affecting the line.
"The trolley, the cars, the business itself is owned by the Beck family," he said. "The tracks, the land that the track is on is state park property, so then there's an agreement between the trolley and us for them to operate."
He couldn't estimate costs for the needed repairs without an assessment. The trolley line repairs are among a $74 million backlog of deferred maintenance at state parks. The 2021 Legislature budgeted $7.9 million of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to begin addressing repairs and upgrades, which are mainly for roadways, buildings and shorelines.
The trolley has "provided just a very unique and fun experience in Mandan to enhance visitorship and tourism, and certainly a fun way to travel to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park," Mandan Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber said.
"I think it's greatly missed this season, and we certainly look forward to its return," she said.
The city of Mandan is "staying tuned for the Beck family to let us know if and when they need any help," she added. The Becks have been "key to tourism in Mandan" for decades, she said. The family runs the Huff Hills Ski Area and also ran a museum south of town for more than a decade.
"I think preserving and sharing our area's history with people living in this area and visitors has been something that's been important to their family for a long time," Huber said.
