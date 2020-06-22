Former longtime University of Mary President Sister Thomas Welder dies; remembered for leadership, kindness

Welder attended the College of St. Benedict, graduated from the College of St. Scholastica, and earned a master’s degree in music from Northwestern University.

She started her career at what was then Mary College in 1963, teaching music. She became the school's fifth president in 1978, and shepherded the college to university status in 1986. She retired in July 2009, continuing to serve the school in the area of mission advancement. During her tenure, the college grew from an enrollment of 1,000 to 2,862, and it also moved up a level in athletic competition to NCAA Division II.

Current President Monsignor James Shea said in a statement that Welder "was a rare person" and that her "leadership touched thousands of students’ lives as the university grew and expanded over her presidency."

"But perhaps even more than this, Sister Thomas was known for her attentiveness, her humility, her heart for service, and her love for her vocation as a Benedictine Sister of Annunciation Monastery," he said. "It was these qualities, too, which touched innumerable lives over the course of her life.”

Welder was an active participant on boards and in community organizations, including serving on the boards of CHI St. Alexius Health, MDU Resources Group Inc. and the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.