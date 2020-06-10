Fire at Dvorak Motors confined to shop area; no injuries reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A fire At Dvorak Motors in Bismarck was confined to a small area of a shop, and no injuries were reported.

Bismarck firefighters responded to the scene on Airport Road shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday and encountered fire and heavy smoke in the shop. The business was closed at the time, and no people were on the premises.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in less than 10 minutes, according to the fire department. The fire did not extend into the dealership's office area, but smoke did spread into other parts of the building.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was likely an electric go-kart that had been plugged in to charge overnight.

