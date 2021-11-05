Federal grand jury indicts former Beulah bank president, 2 others

A former Beulah bank president and two other men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that they attempted to defraud banks in Beulah and Glen Ullin, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase.

Brady Torgerson, 34, is charged with bank fraud, misapplication of funds, making false entries in bank records and aggravated identity theft for alleged activity while employed by The Union Bank in Glen Ullin and First Security Bank-West in Beulah, court documents show.

Brent Torgerson, 60, Brady Torgerson’s father, and Kelly Huffman, 32, are charged with misapplication of bank funds.

Authorities say Brady Torgerson attempted to defraud both banks by issuing funds to people not entitled to them, failing to register bank transactions, creating fraudulent loan obligations and trying to conceal the activities.

Brent Torgerson is accused of issuing a cashier’s check for more than $724,000 to his son without obtaining promissory notes and other necessary financial paperwork while he was a loan officer at The Union Bank. Huffman while working at First Security Bank-West allegedly issued a $125,000 check advance to another bank at Brady Torgerson’s request.

All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges during initial court appearances on Thursday. They were released pending trial, which is scheduled for Dec. 7.

The State Banking Board in July banned Brady Torgerson from working at any financial institution in North Dakota, saying his alleged unsound practices might cost First Security Bank-West more than $1 million.

The board said Brady Torgerson in 2020 while employed at First Security Bank-West made loans above the bank’s legal lending limit, made loans at a reduced interest rate, made 91 loans totaling $12.7 million without securing liens or gathering financial information, and distorted the bank’s financial position on quarterly reports.

The bank had to set aside $1.02 million to cover potential losses. The amount is roughly equal to the bank's average annual earnings in the last five years, the board said.

Brady Torgerson was hired by First Security Bank-West in July 2017 and appointed president that day. He was appointed to the bank’s board of directors in September 2017, according to information from the state board. He resigned both positions Jan. 19, 2021. He worked as a loan officer at The Union Bank of Glen Ullin before the board's order.

The board also stated that Brady Torgerson issued bank money orders at First Security Bank-West without proper corresponding accounting entries. A few days after his resignation, Torgerson returned 20 missing bank copies of money orders totaling $724,558 to the bank’s Robinson branch, the state board said. He also brought a cashier’s check in the same amount from another financial institution, the board said.

The men face the possibility of 30-year prison sentences and $1 million in fines if convicted.

