Economic outlook predicts slowing pandemic recovery in North Dakota

North Dakota's economy is showing signs of stagnation and a slowing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a quarterly outlook from North Dakota State University.

The most recent modeling predicts declines in gross state product, labor force participation, and total wages and salaries, according to the report published this month.

“The overall economic outlook for the state had been improving amidst the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the most recent data shows a state economy that is at risk of declining economic growth and a shrinking labor force,” said NDSU economics professor Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise.

Total wages and salaries are expected to hold steady with a slight decline in the third quarter of this year. The labor force is predicted to decline in the third quarter with that trend continuing into next year. The unemployment rate is projected to have a slight increase in the third quarter and then return to its declining trend. The unemployment rate is slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels.

