Economic Outlook Forum: Bismarck-Mandan businesses anticipate better year

Kurt Miller, the owner of Old Ten Bar & Grill, and Tyler Halm, the store lead for the Bismarck Scheels, said they saw an increase in curbside pickups and in efforts to ensure facilities were sanitized properly. Baymont Inn and Suites General Manager Tyler Gangl said the hotel switched to an extended stay model as bookings for conferences disappeared.

The panelists also described problems with retaining and hiring staff, and the need for cash bonuses to keep employees on board.

But as state restrictions have been lifted and COVID-19 vaccines have become more widely available, the three said, they've started to see things return to normal, though issues with staff recruitment and the supply chain continue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gangl said he thinks hotels will be around 2019 capacity levels by the summer, and Miller said older diners are beginning to come back for in-person meals.

"You've got to be conservatively optimistic, but I'm confident that if we all support local, we do those things that we need to to keep our Bismarck-Mandan community going, it's going to turn out to be a great year," Halm said.

Leaders in higher education, energy and health care discussed their industries' resilience in the face of COVID-19 on a separate panel.