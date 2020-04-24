Developers take Burleigh County to court over rejected rezoning proposal

Bismarck developers are appealing the Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission's rejection of a proposal to rezone an area north of the city.
Real estate company Dakota Pioneer Land filed the appeal in South Central District Court earlier this month, arguing that the commission "wrongfully denied" the proposal and, "in doing so, broke from the county's own taxpayer-funded growth plan and set a dangerous precedent that will hinder future development at great economic cost to the residents of Bismarck and Burleigh County."
“Our major concern is what effect this decision may have on future development in Burleigh County,” Dakota Pioneer Land President Arthur Goldammer said in a statement.
Attorneys for the county did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
During a planning and zoning commission meeting in February, Dakota Pioneer Land asked the county to change the zoning between Bismarck and Baldwin from agricultural to planned use development, a real estate development that includes both residential and commercial buildings. The nine-member commission rejected the idea, with only Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken voting in favor of it.
A month later, Dakota Pioneer Land appealed the decision to the Burleigh County Commission, which rejected it unanimously.
The county in a letter of denial to the developer said the property "is not an appropriate location for a high-density development."
The StoneGate Estates proposal also involved building a wastewater treatment facility by 26th Street Northeast and 110th Avenue, a plan that prompted complaints from area residents who feared a decrease in property values and congestion along a road that they use to take U.S. Highway 83 to Bismarck.
The appeal argues the planned development "preserves property values and maintains an adequate stock and variety of housing by developing vacant areas within or near a community’s corporate limit and using (planned use development) techniques in residential development."
The appeal also said the development "will not affect traffic flow." Fargo-based engineering consulting company SRF Consulting Group Inc. and the Burleigh County Highway Department have reviewed and "stated that the infrastructure and roadways are adequate to handle additional traffic flows," the appeal said.
The facility ultimately would have discharged filtered and cleaned wastewater into the Missouri River via Burnt Creek, according to Mitch Flanagan, Burleigh County building official-director.
