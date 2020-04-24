Developers take Burleigh County to court over rejected rezoning proposal

A month later, Dakota Pioneer Land appealed the decision to the Burleigh County Commission, which rejected it unanimously.

The county in a letter of denial to the developer said the property "is not an appropriate location for a high-density development."

The StoneGate Estates proposal also involved building a wastewater treatment facility by 26th Street Northeast and 110th Avenue, a plan that prompted complaints from area residents who feared a decrease in property values and congestion along a road that they use to take U.S. Highway 83 to Bismarck.

The appeal argues the planned development "preserves property values and maintains an adequate stock and variety of housing by developing vacant areas within or near a community’s corporate limit and using (planned use development) techniques in residential development."

The appeal also said the development "will not affect traffic flow." Fargo-based engineering consulting company SRF Consulting Group Inc. and the Burleigh County Highway Department have reviewed and "stated that the infrastructure and roadways are adequate to handle additional traffic flows," the appeal said.

The facility ultimately would have discharged filtered and cleaned wastewater into the Missouri River via Burnt Creek, according to Mitch Flanagan, Burleigh County building official-director.

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 5

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.