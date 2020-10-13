Denizen Partners breaks ground on Main Avenue project

Denizen Partners broke ground Tuesday on a $9.8 million mixed-use development in the heart of downtown Bismarck.
The three-story 630 Main project will contain 52 residential units and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.
Downtown Business Association CEO Dawn Kopp said a project like this has been wanted for decades. She described the building as filling in the "missing tooth" of downtown. Kopp also said that the success of local boutiques and restaurants will only increase with the Main Avenue project.
Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter said the new development is exciting for him on both a personal and professional level.
"As someone who was born and raised here in Bismarck-Mandan, in south Bismarck, this lot has been vacant literally my entire life," Ritter said. "And thanks to David and the rest of Denizen Partners, this vacant lot will now be filled in."
The lot at 630 E. Main Ave. is between the Radisson hotel and McDonald's restaurant.
Ritter said the development will help attract a workforce to Bismarck to keep up with the area's growth, and Mayor Steve Bakken said he is glad downtown Bismarck is growing along with other areas of the city.
David Witham, president and co-founder of Denizen Partners, said the addition of housing in Bismarck's walkable downtown has great potential for future residents, and downtown businesses will benefit from having customers who live close by.
"We're excited to be joining the downtown Bismarck business community," Witham said.
The development is expected to open in the spring of 2022.
