Costco set to open in Bismarck on Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Costco membership warehouse store in north Bismarck opens on Tuesday.

The 151,000-square-foot facility is at 1325 57th Ave. NE, off U.S. Highway 83. Doors open Tuesday at 8 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Steve Bakken. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Bismarck residents "have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market," General Manager Brandon Peck said.

The facility has about 200 workers. Costco had no problem filling the positions, according to Peck.

"I was kind of expecting it to be a challenge, but we had in the ballpark of 1,500 applications," he said.

The city commission about a year ago agreed to annex land for the Costco warehouse and gas station and approved a $4.1 million development agreement to upgrade road, water and sewer in the area. The deal called for the city to pay $2.1 million and Costco $2 million of the cost. The city’s portion of the cost is funded through city sales tax revenue.

Costco isn't releasing the cost of the Bismarck project, according to Peck.